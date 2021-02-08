More than 6′ inches of snow reported; slippery areas possible Monday morning

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Sunday’s snowstorm, which was the second in a week for Connecticut, dropped more than half a foot of snow around most of the state.

While many road conditions started to improve Sunday night, Storm Team 8 is warning that slick spots are possible on some secondary roads Monday moring.

Kent Pierce will be out monitoring road conditions in New Haven County. You can see his live reports on GMCT all morning.

WATCH: A live look at road conditions in Orange as of 4:30 a.m.

Snow totals

Most of the state was prepared for another 3-5″; however, many areas received well over half of foot of snowfall.

If you’re sick of the snow, Storm Team 8 said you’ll be disappointed because another storm system is headed our way for Tuesday.

That snowstorm is expected to arrive in the morning and drop 2-6″ around the state.

