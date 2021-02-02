Snow totals: Most cities, towns reporting more than 1′ of snow

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Monday was the first major snowstorm of 2021 and it dropped nearly 2′ of snow in some parts of the state.

Storm Team 8 said Greenwich, Bridgeport and Waterbury residents can officially say they had a blizzard.

Some light, spotty precipitation is expected throughout the morning; however, not much accumulation is expected. The day will be windy with highs in the 30s.

News 8’s Kent Pierce will be out on the roads all morning to discuss current conditions. You can catch his latest reports on GMCT.

Snow totals

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is still collecting snow totals and will update them throughout the day. Storm Team 8 said high wind gusts are making reporting totals tricky because the wind could have blown the snow around, making it higher in some places than others.

