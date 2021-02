(Nexstar Media Group) — A snow thrower has been recalled for risk of amputation.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, on February 17, 2021, the Toro Power Max Snowthrowers were recalled due to an amputation hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website states they are hazardous because “the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.”

Around 6,700 snowthrowers were recalled.