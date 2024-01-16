NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A blast of winter weather is moving across the state Tuesday morning which can make for a slippery commute.

Light to moderate snow was falling throughout the morning and is expected to change to sleet or freezing rain for parts of southeastern Connecticut in the afternoon and will end around sunset.

Multiple counties across the state are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until around 7 p.m.

The total accumulation is expected to be around two to four inches with more in the northwestern part of the state.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Gil Simmons recommends that commuters give themselves extra time on Tuesday morning with the slippery roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding drivers to give themselves more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you in case of a sudden stop.

They are also reminding drivers to not crow the snow plows or travel beside the trucks. If you find yourself behind a snow plow, make sure to stay far enough begin and pass with caution.

Closings & Delays

Multiple schools have announced cancellations and delays for Tuesday.

Look at the updated list of closings and delays before you head out the door.