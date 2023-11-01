NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — November is officially here, which means the holidays and snow flurries are approaching Connecticut towns.

In fact, many hill towns in Connecticut saw their first snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning. Some areas picked up as much as two inches of snow.

The month of November brings plenty of weather changes, including cooler temperatures and fewer daylight hours. Starting on Saturday, the clocks will fall back one hour, giving people more sleep — but less sunlight.

The sun will set around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. By the end of the month, Connecticut residents will see the sun for only about nine and a half hours.

Temperatures will also take a major tumble during November with an average daily high temperature going down about 10 degrees from the mid-50s to only the mid-40s by the end of the month.

While the snow has already begun to come down in some hill towns of Connecticut, it’s unlikely that larger cities will see snow until at least the end of the month.

However, at the shoreline, the snow doesn’t typically come until the beginning of December.

With the colder weather approaching, the National Weather Service will also be issuing frost advisories and freeze warnings for the last time on Wednesday night. Therefore, if any outdoor plants are not inside by Wednesday night, they may not make it until the next day.