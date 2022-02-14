HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state’s severe cold weather protocol will be in effect from 3 p.m. Monday through noon Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Wind chill values are expected to drop as low as zero over the next couple of days.

The protocol is in place to ensure the most vulnerable populations receive protection from severe cold conditions, which could be life-threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods.

“When temperatures drop this low, it can be very dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods,” Lamont said in a statement. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and they can even provide transportation if necessary.”

While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors.

The state takes the following actions when the severe cold weather protocol is activated: