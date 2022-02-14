HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state’s severe cold weather protocol will be in effect from 3 p.m. Monday through noon Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Wind chill values are expected to drop as low as zero over the next couple of days.
The protocol is in place to ensure the most vulnerable populations receive protection from severe cold conditions, which could be life-threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods.
“When temperatures drop this low, it can be very dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods,” Lamont said in a statement. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and they can even provide transportation if necessary.”
While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors.
The state takes the following actions when the severe cold weather protocol is activated:
- The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.
- The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.