Storm damage and outages all too familiar for Hamden residents

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Toppled trees, downed power lines — It’s a sight that’s become all too familiar here in Hamden.

People in Hamden say they see it storm after storm — it always seems to be among the hardest hit. Now, thousands are without power.

The cleanup continues in Spring Glen, where residents say the storm debris has turned their streets into a maze.

“I mean, it’s just striking,” said Lou Pressman. People aren’t going to be able to get out of their homes or their driveways until this is cleared.”

In Spring Glen, they say it all happened so fast. Peter Lamothe and Evan Heath got caught in it down the street from their home, relying on the kindness of a neighbor they’d never met.

“Thankfully across the street a neighbor was yelling at us across the street saying, come in, come into our house,” said Lamothe. “We sprinted across the street and got in there and went into the basement with her and her three kids.”

“So glad that she opened her door even though we didn’t know each other,” said Heath.

Lamothe added how grateful he was, “because we had no idea how much worse it was going to get.”

Now as crews continue to clean up and restore power here in Hamden, many of the neighbors here in Spring Glen tell us they’re finally ready to get generators.