Storm damage from heavy rains, winds Wednesday, August 21

Weather

“Heavy winds and rain…the rotation took down all these trees” -Brandi from Manchester Via Report-It

(WTNH) — Connecticut is bracing for another storm with strong winds and rains Wednesday afternoon.

A new tornado warning has been issued for Hartford and Tolland counties and is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

There are over 3,000 Eversource customers in Glastonbury and Manchester that are experiencing outages.

There are around 50 UI customers across the state that are experiencing outages at this time.

  • South Coventry. Photo: Diane via Twitter
  • Funnel cloud outside of I-91 in Hartford. Robert via Report-It
  • Chaplin, CT. Photo: Alyssa via Facebook
Hail in Coventry, from Chris Peterson via Report-It

