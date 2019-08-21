Storm damage from heavy rains, winds Wednesday, August 21

(WTNH) — Connecticut is bracing for another storm with strong winds and rains Wednesday afternoon.
A new tornado warning has been issued for Hartford and Tolland counties and is in effect until 7:30 p.m.
There are over 3,000 Eversource customers in Glastonbury and Manchester that are experiencing outages.
There are around 50 UI customers across the state that are experiencing outages at this time.
