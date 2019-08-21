Storm damage from heavy rains, winds Wednesday, August 21

“Heavy winds and rain…the rotation took down all these trees” -Brandi from Manchester Via Report-It

(WTNH) — Connecticut is bracing for another storm with strong winds and rains Wednesday afternoon.

A new tornado warning has been issued for Hartford and Tolland counties and is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

There are over 3,000 Eversource customers in Glastonbury and Manchester that are experiencing outages.

ALERT: Tornado warning remains in effect for area. A new warning was just issued. Monitor local weather and consider taking immediate shelter. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) August 21, 2019

There are around 50 UI customers across the state that are experiencing outages at this time.

South Coventry. Photo: Diane via Twitter

Funnel cloud outside of I-91 in Hartford. Robert via Report-It

Chaplin, CT. Photo: Alyssa via Facebook

Hail in Coventry, from Chris Peterson via Report-It

