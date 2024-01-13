A stormy start with moderate to heavy rain falling along with strong wind gusts until about 6-8 AM. By dawn, we’ll add another 1.5″ to 2.5″ to the 1 FOOT of rain we have received since December 1st!

This, of course, means more significant river/stream, street/highway and basement flooding. Coastal flooding is likely as well during the next two high tide cycles. FLOOD WARNING AND WATCHES are up for the entire state. Winds will gust between 30 to 50 MPH. Even though the rain will end early this morning, it will remain quite windy through the afternoon with gusts of 30-40 mph! Temperatures will start in the 50s, then gradually fall.

Sunday will be much colder/more seasonable, with highs in the low-mid 30s with that gusty wind, too! We will be closely watching an arctic front approach during the late morning hours which could spark some snow squalls. If your town gets hit with one, expect a quick but intense burst of snow and wind. The roadway can quickly become covered and slick so please be careful,

Today: Rain ends early with flooding inland and on the shoreline. Some breaks of sun, windy with gusts between 30 to 40 MPH. Temperatures start in the 50s then fall into the 40s for the afternoon.

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, and cold! Lows around 30 but feeling like the 20s.

Sunday: Icy spots to start! A mix of sun and clouds, windy and colder. A Passing SNOWSQUALL is possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Feels like the 20s. Teens/low 20s at night

MLK Day: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs around 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow developing through the day. Highs in the low 30s. Snow possible overnight. Doesn’t look like a big storm at this point.

Wednesday: Watching for possible snow in the morning, otherwise cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Friday: Cold sunshine with highs in the upper 20s.