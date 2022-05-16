(WTNH) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hartford and Litchfield counties until 8 p.m. on Monday due to storms moving into the state.

Storm Team 8 is watching a line of severe thunderstorms that are expected to move into Connecticut late day on Monday and through the evening hours.

According to the weather team, there is a severe weather risk with damaging wind gusts, hail, and lots of lightning, especially in the western part of the state. There is also a potential for a tornado threat in New York state, that could impact Connecticut.

The storms are expected to start moving through the state around 4 p.m. and are expected to end around 9 p.m.

Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to around 80s inland and in the upper 60s to low 70s along the shoreline.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates.