NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Historically speaking, October can be a spooky time of year for us. Since 2011, three major storms have pounded Connecticut.

Let’s go back to Oct. 29th, 2011 — the Halloween Nor’easter. This will go down as one of the trickiest storms and it was anything but a treat.

Two feet of snow fell in the Litchfield Hills, while Bradley International Airport in picked up around a foot.

The weight of the snow caused widespread tree and wire damage — more than 800,000 people were left in the dark.

Exactly one year later, Hurricane Sandy slammed into New Jersey. Even though Sandy was post-tropical at the time of landfall, it caused catastrophic flooding and damage. Our shoreline was inundated with a nine-foot storm surge.

The highest wind gusts in Connecticut ranged from 62 to 76 miles per hour, leaving more than 600,000 people without power.

Jumping to Oct. 30, 2017, an intensifying nor’easter brushed the state. More than 200,000 people lost power this time thanks to howling winds. A 67-mile-per-hour gust was recorded at the Groton-New London Airport and a 66-mile-per-hour gust hit Newtown.