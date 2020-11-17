‘This communications infrastructure that we paid for failed again last night’: Att. Gen. Tong says issues with Eversource outage-reporting system during storm are unacceptable

(WTNH) — As we know, the weather in New England can change in a New York minute. Sunday was another example, as severe thunderstorms and tornado watches were issued for several parts of the state.

Fortunately, there were no tornadoes, but that doesn’t mean Connecticut’s power companies aren’t coming under fire again. The problem? The Eversource automated outage-reporting system failed again.

“We ratepayers, customers, we’re called ratepayers. We paid a lot of money so Eversource could upgrade its communication’s infrastructure so that when we had a problem, they were ready,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

They may have been ready, but the results have not been there. “This communications infrastructure that we paid for failed again last night. It’s unacceptable,” Tong said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time.

“This goes back, not just to Isaias. It goes back to Irene and Sandy. Probably before that,” Tong said.

Now, it’s more ammunition for the open Tropical Storm Isaias docket, essentially a court case as Tong said, that is currently before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

“My job is to push them hard and say ok, fix it. Fix it now. Not yesterday, not after another rate increase. Not a year from now. We want it fixed today.”

Tong said. “And I’m making my case that they have got to do better. If they don’t, there has to be consequences.”

Tong said Eversource and United Illuminating are a monopoly, and, in exchange for that exclusive franchise, they need to be there for us. In a statement, Eversource said that they agree with the attorney general. The statement also said, “’We’re committed to determining the root cause of the issue and taking the necessary steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again. It is important to stress that all police, fire and emergency calls to our service team were not impacted by the issues.”

Eversource went on to say that they’ll continue to work with PURA and the attorney general to address the issues for their customers.