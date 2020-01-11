This weekend’s warmth could break state records

(WTNH) — This weekend, it may seem like we are jumping ahead a few months, as Connecticut is expecting record-breaking warmth across the state.

In January, the temperatures in the Nutmeg State are typically around the 30s. However, the warmth is expected to rise up to the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout Saturday with the sun peaking out once in a while.

Rain is expected Sunday morning, with possible isolated storms; don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder!

Temperatures will dip back into the low 40s on Monday.

And the NEW record at @Bradley_Airport Old record was 60 degrees set in 1983! Of course the mercury will climb a few more degrees this afternoon, so the official new record will come out later. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/PjHS7F5eK2 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) January 11, 2020

Record highs in Connecticut during January:

Bridgeport: 56° (1975)

Hartford: 60° (1983)

