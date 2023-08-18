Conn. (WTNH) – Thousands of Connecticut residents were without power Friday morning as severe storms moved across the state.

According to outage maps, over 20,759 Eversource and 108 United Illuminating (UI) customers were without power as of 7:34 a.m.

Check Eversource’s outage map and UI’s outage map for updates.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Middlesex, New Haven, and New London counties until 7:30 a.m. They also issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties until 7:45 a.m.

