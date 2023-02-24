Conn. (WTNH) — A wind advisory is in effect for northern Connecticut, with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Thousands are without power Friday as the strong winds brought down trees.

At noon, Eversource reported over 9,000 outages, most of which were in Mansfield, Tolland, and New Hartford. Check Eversource’s outage map for estimated restoration times.

“Winds are whipping across the state and crews are responding to outages caused by trees toppling onto our equipment,” Eversource posted on Twitter. “We’re working closely with our communities and first responders to safely clear the damage and restore power.”

The wind advisory impacts Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said fire and public works personnel responded and closed several roads, including Crystal Lake, Timber Trail, and Old Post.