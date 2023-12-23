Today: Sun will fade behind clouds with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Tonight: Cloudy with a passing rain or snow shower possible. Lows in the low to mid-30s.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Clouds increasing. Highs near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: A few early showers; otherwise, it will be drying out with highs near 50 degrees.

Friday: Clouds and sun, in the mid-40s.