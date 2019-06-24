A chilly start today followed by a warming trend through the coming weekend

High pressure with a warming trend and dry conditions through the weekend. A shower possible late Monday and very early Tuesday, but not much rain in this pattern ahead.

Tracking the tropics: Humberto is tracking away from Bermuda. Behind that, we are tracking Hurricane Jerry. Jerry is moving west towards the Lesser Antilles, but will likely pass just north of those islands by Friday and Saturday. From there, Jerry looks to stay away from the Bahamas and the mainland and gradually turn out to see (similar to Humberto).

Today: Sunny and very nice for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Clear and a bit chilly again with lots of 40s. Some upper 30s in the usual cold spots.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny & warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Fall officially starts at 3:50 AM. Increasing cloudiness and more humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Passing showers/thunder possible overnight.

Tuesday: Early showers/thunder followed by clearing with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs 75-80.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with a scattered shower possible. Not much. Highs in the 70s to near 80.