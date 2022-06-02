Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with a few peeks of sun and scattered downpours and storms. A few towns will see a slow moving downpour that could put down quite a bit of rain while the next town over doesn’t see much. This continues through the evening. After a morning shower tomorrow we dry out with lowering humidity. The weekend looks great with sunshine and 70s. It will be a bit windy on Saturday, especially at the beaches. We start next week off dry with some sun but a round of showers and storms possible later Tuesday.

Take a look at the updated drought report and notice Moderate drought expanding across more of eastern CT!

This Afternoon: Lots of clouds, some sun, with passing showers or a storm. A few of these downpours will be heavy. It will be a bit humid with highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Patchy fog with a shower or storm possible. Lows in the 50s to lower and middle 60s. Humid too!

Tomorrow: Rain ending in the morning then drying out with some sunny breaks later in the afternoon. Decreasing humidity throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with some wind. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny to a few more clouds & nice with highs in the 70s.

Monday: Early shower then partial clearing with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Showers with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Late day showers and storms with highs 75-80.