Showers and Storms This Evening Before Searing Heat This Weekend

The past couple of days have been beautiful, but changes are on the way this evening. We will be tracking widely scattered showers and storms anytime after 3 PM, but especially between 7 PM to 3 AM. Some isolated storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts and locally heavy downpours. Really heating up this weekend; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, heat indices will be in the triple digits!

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy with widely scattered showers and storms developing after 3 PM. Slight risk of isolated strong/severe storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Passing showers and storms. Warm and very muggy. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80°.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid! Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 90s, heat indices in the triple digits!

Saturday: Scorching heat and humidity! Lots of sun with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

Sunday: Very uncomfortable! Hazy, HOT, and humid with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

Monday: Few showers and thunderstorms and turning less humid. Highs 85-90.

Tuesday: Pleasant with sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s.

