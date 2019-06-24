Dense fog advisory until 6AM for New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties. Bright & warm Summer weather today through Friday

Early showers moving out and dense fog burning off to reveal some nice Summer weather today and for the next few days. A rising pop-up shower/thunder threat over the weekend.

Early this Morning: Scattered showers ending. Mild and humid with areas of very dense fog. Temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, warm and moderately humid with highs in the mid 80s…near 80 SE beaches. Drink water!

Tonight: A brief shower/T-storm coming through 9PM-midnight. Patchy fog with moderate humidity. Lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warm and moderately humid with some afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s…upper 70s to low 80s Beaches.

Friday: Bright, hot & humid. Highs near 90 inland…low-mid 80s at the Beaches.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with PM scattered showers/t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Less humid with a few showers or thundershowers. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: A bit cooler with clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 70s with low humidity.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Sun and clouds with highs 80-85.