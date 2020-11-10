Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta expected to strengthen as it travels over Gulf of Mexico; Subtropical Storm Theta forms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All Tropical Storm Warnings for Tropical Storm Eta were canceled Monday after the storm shifted its track and lost strength moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue across portions of Cuba, the Bahamas, and southern Florida and spread north into central Florida.

By 10 p.m. Monday, Eta is expected to re-strengthen as it meanders over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, Eta was moving southwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Subtropical Storm Theta

The National Hurricane Center announced late Monday evening that Subtropical Storm Theta has developed in the northeast Atlantic.

This system is a record-breaking 29th named storm of the season.

Subtropical Storm #Theta has developed tonight in the Northeast Atlantic, the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.



This breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 Hurricane Season.



Details: https://t.co/lqZULHcvhJ pic.twitter.com/ZFPgUa5Dmp — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020

Theta is 995 miles southwest of the Azores and poses no threat to the United States.

LATEST STORIES: