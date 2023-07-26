TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Atlantic Ocean is bustling with activity as the 2023 hurricane season ramps up ahead of its most active time of year.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring three disturbances spread throughout the Atlantic basin: Invest 95L, and two areas of low pressure. By Wednesday morning, two of the three disturbances dissipated.

Southeastern Caribbean Sea

The NHC had been keeping a close eye on Invest 95L since it was first spotted on July 19. The tropical wave that hung over the southeastern Caribbean Sea produced a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, the disturbance fizzled out.

Southwestern Atlantic

On Tuesday, the NHC was also tracking an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda.

Forecasters said significant development of this system “appears unlikely” as it was forecast to move toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days.

Similar to Invest 95L, the disturbance fizzled out by Wednesday morning.

Eastern Atlantic

Lastly, a tropical wave located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to turn heads. The NHC says some development is possible later this week and into the weekend as it moves over the tropical Atlantic.

For now, its chance of formation over the next seven days remains low at 30%.

Also on Tuesday, Post-Tropical storm Don finally fizzled out after entering the running for the 5th longest-lasting system on record for the month of July. Forecasters said Don slowly weakened Monday into Tuesday as it moved over cold waters and was absorbed by a larger extratropical low over the North Atlantic.

