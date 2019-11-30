Travelers wary of hitting the road, sky ahead of upcoming snowstorm

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — With the holiday coming to a close, Connecticut residents will soon be heading back home.

Some travelers expressed that they’re worried they’ll get stuck driving in Sunday’s snow or worse — see flight delays.

To ease some of those fears, CTDOT already started salting roadways in preparation for the storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for several continues starting on Sunday and continuing into Monday.

Snow is expected to developing late in the morning, continue through the afternoon, and then change into a wintry mix along the shoreline.

