STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There are reports of damage from Henri as it continues to move into Connecticut on Sunday.

News 8’s Samaia Hernandez came across a downed tree in Stonington. It was in the area of North Main Street.

A tree came down on North Main Street in Stonington. Crews are already cleaning it up. #Henri @WTNH pic.twitter.com/Kh3NQqPrxI — Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) August 22, 2021

In Tolland, Babcock Road in the 300 block is closed for trees and wires down across the road.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Babcock Rd in the 300 block will be closed for tree and wires down across the road. pic.twitter.com/ROgOAwzL3C — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) August 22, 2021

If you have reports of damage, send them to reportit@wtnh.com

