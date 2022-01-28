Up to 125,000 customers in Conn. could lose power during storm, Eversource officials say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While cities and towns are preparing for the storm, so are utility companies like Eversource, which anticipates more than 100,000 of its customers could be impacted.

“At midnight tonight, we plan to declare what we call a level 5 ERP, that’s our emergency response plan… What that means is that we’re anticipating that up to 125,000 customers could be affected by this storm and it could take us one to three days for that response,” said Steve Sullivan, president of Connecticut electric operations at Eversource.

You can check your status on Eversource’s outage map here.

The company services 149 of the state’s 169 towns. By tracking storms, they determine the response and that means getting out in front of the storm.

They said they are prepositioning crews around the state and are weighted toward the East where they think the winds and snow are expected to be the highest.

“On the plus side, it does look like it’s going to be dry snow and the dry snow should cause less damage to the trees and its the trees that really cause the damage to our system,” Sullivan said.

It is all about being prepared, and Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross told News 8 they are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

Sullivan said the decision was made to hire additional crews Monday and that they began arriving as early as Wednesday. He said more were coming Friday.

Stay up-to-date with Storm Team 8’s coverage Friday and Saturday on-air, online and on the News 8 app.