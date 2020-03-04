Volunteer weather observers wanted!

(WTNH) — The Collaborative Community Rain, Hail, and Snow Network is looking for volunteer weather observers.

CoCoRaHS has measured precipitation around the world with a network of volunteers for 22 years. Their goal is to “provide high-quality data for natural resource, education, and research applications.”

The organization is looking for volunteers to measure precipitation across all 50 states, Canada, and the Bahamas!

Volunteers will be asked to measure any precipitation in their area – in as many locations as possible – and report it to the CoCoRaHS website: www.cocorahs.org. The data will be displayed and organized for its users.

Data from CoCoRaHS is used by The National Weather Service, meteorologists, emergency officials, city officials, the USDA, engineers, and farmers among others.

Snow rim and rain gauge with rainbow – Photos: Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network

According to CoCoRaHS, the organization “is a non-profit, community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail, and snow) by using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education, and utilizing an interactive website.”

You can find more information on how to become a volunteer here: https://www.cocorahs.org/Content.aspx?page=application