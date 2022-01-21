Warming centers open across Conn. area for those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another arctic blast is hitting Connecticut Friday. The temperatures are in the teens but the wind chill makes it feel more like zero.

Gov. Ned Lamont extended the state’s cold weather emergency protocol through noon on Feb. 2.

The purpose is to ensure the most vulnerable are protected from the cold conditions. While in effect, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

The homeless are among the most vulnerable during the cold weather. Warming centers across the state will be open for the homeless population, and the public is being encouraged to drop off non-perishable pre-wrapped snack foods, fruits, and beverages.

Residents in need can also contact 2-1-1 to get connected to services.

Here’s a list of warming centers in the New Haven/Hartford area. To search for a warming shelter by Zip Code, click here.

Danielson

Access Community Action Agency: 254 Broad St.

Monday-Sunday: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Hamden

Keefe Community Center gym: 11 Pine St. (enter through George Street parking lot)

Open from Jan. 11 to Feb. 28 from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., 7 nights a week

Beds will not be available. For more information, call 203-562-5129.

Donations such as non-perishable, pre-wrapped snack food, fruits, and beverages can be dropped off at the Keefe Community Center between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Donations of new socks, new underwear, gloves, and hats are also welcome.

Hartford

110 Washington St.

6 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Meriden

Shelter Now: 43 Saint Casimir Dr.

Monda-Sunday: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 a.m.

New Haven

180 Center: 793 Grand Ave.

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. – noon

New London

United Methodist Church: 130 Broad St.

Monday-Sunday: 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Torrington

Saint Mary School: 57 Forest Court

Monday-Sunday: 7 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Waterbury

14320 North Main St.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

West Haven

Gateway Christian Fellowship Church at 129 Bull Hill Lane