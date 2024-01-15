NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay as temperatures drop, warming shelters are opening across Connecticut.

Due to the colder temperatures, warming centers in New Haven and Hamden have recently opened for the season.

For a list of warming centers in your area, visit Connecticut’s 211 interactive database.

If no warming center or shelter is listed in your area, libraries and other public locations can be good places to keep warm or seek shelter.

If you or someone you know is in urgent need of shelter, dial 2-1-1 for emergency support and connection to a shelter.

Storm and Cold Weather Resources From United Way 2-1-1