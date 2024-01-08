Watch your Monday AM step & drive! Lots of icy patches out there! Brief high pressure Monday through midday Tuesday with quiet weather before a nasty storm comes our way late tomorrow & especially Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with flooding rain, strong wind gusts and another coastal high tide flooding threat. 2″ to 3.5″ of rain is expected around the state! This is a storm that could cause some power issues as well. Another mostly rain storm is expected Saturday! We will keep you updated!

Early this morning: Be careful! Clearing with icy areas & thick frost. Windy with lows mostly in the 20s but a wind chill in the 10s.

Today: A slippery start with icy areas. Sun with passing clouds & a bit windy with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dress for 28-32 with the chill!

Tomorrow: Dry through most of the daylight hours. Rain & a brief mix will arrive late in the afternoon & turning windy.

Tuesday night: Heavy rain with flooding & very windy with some power outages into early Wednesday AM! Coastal flooding is expected too with high tide 8-10PM! Rising temperatures through the night from 30s to 40s to even some 50s.

Wednesday: Heavy rain, flooding & strong wind gusts for the morning with some power outages & early day temperatures in the 40s & 50s. Total rain amounts 2″ to 3.5″. Falling temps midday & through the afternoon with clearing.

Thursday: Clouds & sun with highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Friday: Sun to clouds & dry. More rain at night. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday: More heavy rain and wind likely with highs in the 40s to possibly around 50 degrees.

Sunday: Clearing, windy and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s. A wintry storm is possible midweek!