Waterbury residents deal with icy morning

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Waterbury area always seems to get hit hard when the weather takes a turn for the worse and this storm was no exception.

We found folks in Waterbury staying home, so they’re putting sand and salt on their driveways.

Plows pushed, while neighbors spread. Anything to get rid of thick, slick layers of sleet and freezing rain.

For nearly 30 years Nick Mancini drove for the DOT.

“The snow you can do the work, you can plow. The ice you can’t do nothing,” said Mancini.

Early birds started the day in the dark, like Will Reyes. He had to get to work in East Hartford.

“It’s nasty. A good place to be right now is home. If you don’t have to be out here, stay at home,” said Reyes.

Once daylight came, folks were left chipping and shoveling away chunks. Our cameras caught this spin out on 84-West.

Drivers say roads were…

“Slippery, really slippery,” said Jimmy Christian, Waterbury.

But it didn’t stop him. Jimmy Christian ventured out to dig out a friend.

“Figured I’d do the neighborly thing,” said Christian. “Been here my whole life, we help each other out.”

“But hey, routine of life. Mother Nature, we got to deal with it,” said Jazmin Ramos, Watebury.

When asked if he had plans to go out, Mancini said, “No, stay home. I’m too old to go out.”

Mancini is lucky he can just stay home. But for folks who had to get to work they tell me their commutes were double.