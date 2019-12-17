Live Now
We are looking to honor remarkable women in Connecticut. Find out how you can nominate a woman in your life!
Closings
There are currently 132 active closings. Click for more details.

Waterbury residents deal with icy morning

Weather

by: Stephanie Simoni

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Waterbury area always seems to get hit hard when the weather takes a turn for the worse and this storm was no exception.

We found folks in Waterbury staying home, so they’re putting sand and salt on their driveways.

Related: Freezing rain continuing through late afternoon

Plows pushed, while neighbors spread. Anything to get rid of thick, slick layers of sleet and freezing rain.

For nearly 30 years Nick Mancini drove for the DOT.

“The snow you can do the work, you can plow. The ice you can’t do nothing,” said Mancini.

Early birds started the day in the dark, like Will Reyes. He had to get to work in East Hartford.

“It’s nasty. A good place to be right now is home. If you don’t have to be out here, stay at home,” said Reyes.

Related: Storm timeline: A very icy Tuesday creates dangerous road conditions

Once daylight came, folks were left chipping and shoveling away chunks. Our cameras caught this spin out on 84-West.

Drivers say roads were…

“Slippery, really slippery,” said Jimmy Christian, Waterbury.

But it didn’t stop him. Jimmy Christian ventured out to dig out a friend.

“Figured I’d do the neighborly thing,” said Christian. “Been here my whole life, we help each other out.”

“But hey, routine of life. Mother Nature, we got to deal with it,” said Jazmin Ramos, Watebury.

When asked if he had plans to go out, Mancini said, “No, stay home. I’m too old to go out.”

Mancini is lucky he can just stay home. But for folks who had to get to work they tell me their commutes were double.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Icy/Snowy commute for Waterbury Tuesday morning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Icy/Snowy commute for Waterbury Tuesday morning"

Home invasion investigation in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Home invasion investigation in New Haven"

Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 91 in North Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 91 in North Haven"

I-91 reopens in North Haven following multi-vehicle crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "I-91 reopens in North Haven following multi-vehicle crash"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible meteor flying through the sky caught on doorbell camera

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible meteor flying through the sky caught on doorbell camera"

West Haven man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss