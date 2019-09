STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Several Connecticut counties are under a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon.

University of Connecticut has released a UConnAlert to its students in Storrs to “seek shelter immediately” and remain indoors until the danger passes.

For more on tornado warning information and what you should know:https://t.co/o8Ntk8iVLN — UConn (@UConn) September 4, 2019

For the full list of Severe Weather Watch and Warnings check here.

