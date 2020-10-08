Wednesday’s severe weather causes thousands of power outages across CT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Wednesday’s severe weather swept strong winds and heavy rain through the state, causing power outages and downed trees.

As of 4:30 a.m., Eversource Energy is reporting more than 5,000 outages.

While United Illuminating is reporting just more than 100.

Clean up and restoration efforts are set to continue throughout the day.

The pressure to restore power is on after Governor Ned Lamont signed the “Take Back the Grid” bill into law, which will create a performance-based system to determine rates for utility companies with the state and hold them more accountable.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons said Thursday’s weather will be dry and sunny with temps in the upper 50s to middle 60s. The full forecast can be found on our weather page.