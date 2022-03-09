Conn. (WTNH) — Wet and wintry weather conditions are expected on Wednesday morning, leading to some slippery roads and school closings.

This system is not expected to effect the roads in a big way, as the snow will melt on contact. However, there will be some slick spots.

A number of businesses and schools are closed Wednesday or have early dismissals.

Snowfall is expected to begin between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., moving from south to north. 1-4 inches of wet snow is projected for the storm across the state with a total of 5 inches possible in higher elevation areas.

Temperatures are anticipated to rise in the morning and fall by mid-day with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. The snowstorm is expected to end between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. from west to east, with temperatures dropping down to the low 30s and 20s with icy patches.

All of this snow precedes some sunshine on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

