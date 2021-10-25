What to know: Preparing for heavy rain, strong winds, flash flooding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A large storm is set to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and flash flooding to Connecticut on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Storm Team 8 is tracking that storm that will be developing Tuesday and lasting throughout the day.

Streams and rivers in the state are expected to rise rapidly, creating possible flooding on some roadways as storm drains can clog up due to leaves.

Storm Team 8s is projecting between 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall.

Power outages are also possible due to the wind gusts. Power outages are also more likely due to the trees still being filled with leaves.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect Monday night through Wednesday for Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Power Outages:

Power outages are possible due to wind gusts and with leaves still on trees, it could make things worse.

You can find Eversource power outages here and United Illuminating power outages here.

Are you ready?

With the possibility of flooding and outages, emergency crews always recommend having a supply kit ready, full of bottled water, canned food, and also pet food.

Also, charge your phones and other electronic devices ahead of the storm in case you lose power. Make sure your generators are set up outside and ready to go.

For information on generator safety, click here.

