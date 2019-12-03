What you need to know for the second wave of snow hitting Connecticut

(WTNH) — News 8 is here to bring you the latest need-to-know information for Connecticut’s first snow storm of 2019.

Travel

If you’re heading to the airport, make sure to check your flight. Bradley International Airport is dealing with some delays Tuesday morning. Bradley is reminding passengers to check if their flight is on time and running.

Metro North is also reminding people to check in with the rails if they are riding during snow fall. They suggest checking with the MTA website and for delays and schedule information.

The icy roads are cause for concern for drivers, but the DOT has new technology that can help commuters.

One new item is a massive plow that can clear 26 feet of roadway in one sweep.

As you wake up in the morning and head out the door, remember to clear all the ice and snow off your car before you hit the roads. If you don’t, you could end up pulled over and fined $120 for driving with snow on your car.

Stay warm, not frosty

Waterbury opened their warming center on December 2nd in response to the frigid cold that swept across the state. As the weather dips, warming centers we’ll see them beginning to open their doors. For the full list of warming centers in the state, click here.

With accumulating snow comes…

Parking bans

In anticipation of the snow storm, several cities and towns in Connecticut have issued parking bans. The updated list can be seen here.

WEB EXTRA: Time lapse of storm inside the News 8 Jeep mobile weather lab

Send us your photos for a chance to see them on-air or online!