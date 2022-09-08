(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast.

What is considered measurable snowfall?

According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.

When is the average first measurable snowfall across the state?

New Haven: November 17

Hartford: November 28

Waterbury: November 3

Bridgeport: November 21

New London: November 18

According to the National Weather Service, the earliest date for measurable snowfall in Hartford was October 10, 1979. Bridgeport saw its earliest snowfall on October 4, 1987. New London saw its earliest snowfall on November 12, 1987. The first day of measurable snowfall in Hartford in 2021 was December 8, which is not too far off from the average.

Yearly snowfall across the state

Connecticut can see snow anytime from November until April. Most of the snowfall is seen during the winter months – December, January, and February. On average, Hartford picks up 33.3 inches during the winter months. New Haven sees around 25.1 inches during the winter months.

Earliest snowfall over the last 10 years

Here’s the list of the first measurable snowfalls in Hartford in the last 10 years:

December 8, 2021

October 30, 2020

December 1, 2019

November 15, 2018

December 9, 2017

October 27, 2016

December 29, 2015

November 26, 2014

December 6, 2013

November 7, 2012

October 29, 2011

What month typically sees the most average snowfall?

The month with the most snow in New Haven is January, with an average snowfall of 7.5 inches. On January 12, 2011, Hartford saw the most snowfall in one day with 24.0 inches.

New Haven wrapped up the last winter season with 27.7 inches of snowfall, with the majority of the accumulation in January and February. Hartford wrapped up the 2021-22 winter season with 31.5 inches, with the majority of the accumulation falling in February.

Download the News 8 App for iPhone

Download the News 8 App for Android