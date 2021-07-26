Wildfires in the west continue to impact air quality across the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is encouraging residents to limit outdoor activities tonight as elevated levels of fine particles will be in the air due to ongoing wildfires on the West Coast.

Multiple areas of the state are under minor air quality alerts, including Hartford County, Northern Litchfield County, Northern Middlesex County, Southern Litchfield County, Tolland County and Windham County.

Until around 11 p.m. tonight, unhealthy levels will be present in the Northwestern part of the state and levels reaching unhealthy for sensitive groups will be present in parts of Hartford and Middlesex counties, the northern portion of Fairfield County, the northern portion of Tolland County, the northern and eastern portions of Windham County and the eastern portion of New London County, according to DEEP.

DEEP says people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens can take any of these steps to reduce their exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else can take these steps to reduce exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

For more information on air quality, including DEEP’s daily Air Quality Index, click here.