Will you get rain or snow today? Storm Team 8 says that depends on where you live

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Will you get rain or will you get snow today? Well, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons said that depends on where you live.

Monday will start off dry, but Simmons said wet weather will push in this afternoon.

Snow/rain will start between noon and 2 p.m. Simmons said only areas north of Interstate 84 in the hills will see accumulation.

Snow will develop in the afternoon inland with a wintry mix to rain falling along the shoreline.

A coating of up to 2″ is expected for parts of western and northern Connecticut, with around 3″ in the Litchfield Hills.

Highs will remain in the mid-30s to near 40°.

Simmons said some areas in the western parts of the state could see some schools announce early dismissals.