Yesterday’s rough weather has moved away! Windy today as drier air arrives and cooler too! Some rain possible Wednesday night before a much warmer pattern arrives for this coming weekend.

Today: Sun & clouds with a very isolated shower possible inland. Windy with low humidity. Highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Winds: WNW gusting 30-38 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear with lows 39-49.

Tomorrow: Sun to more clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low-70s°. Some rain at night.

Thursday: AM rain then lots of clouds for the afternoon. Cool with highs only in the 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid with highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Saturday: Hazy sun, hot and humid with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Cooler Beaches with 70s.

Sunday: Some sun & humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s at the shore & 80s inland.

Monday & Tuesday: Cooler with sunshine and highs 65-72.