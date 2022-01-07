Winter storm causes cancellations, delays for travelers at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is seeing its first significant snowfall of the season Friday. The snow is causing flight cancellations and delays at Bradley International Airport.

As of 7:30 a.m., officials with the Connecticut Airport Authority said primarily morning departures are being impacted.

“Currently, our airline partners have canceled approximately 12 percent of today’s flights, primarily impacting morning departures,” a statement from the Connecticut Airport Authority said.

More flight cancellations and delays are possible as airlines adjust their schedules in response to the storm.

If you’re expecting to pick someone up from the airport or if you’re scheduled to fly out, you should check the latest flight updates with your airline.

Live flight stats are available here.

The News 8 Storm Team expects the quick-moving storm to move away from Connecticut by mid-morning.