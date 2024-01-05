NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is gearing up for the season’s first plowable snowfall this weekend.

Expected Snowfall Totals

Storm Team 8 expects anywhere between 2 inches to a foot of snow to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, with higher amounts expected in northwest Connecticut.

Traffic Conditions

Check News 8’s Live Traffic Map to see traffic conditions across the state.

Drivers are urged to keep these safety reminders in mind:

Give yourself extra time

Slow down

Keep your headlights on

Don’t use cruise control

Use winter tires

Pack an emergency kit with essentials like blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight and a first-aid kit

“If you must travel this weekend during the storm, please remember to slow down, use caution and leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “When you see plow drivers out there working to clear the roads, please give them space and don’t crowd the plow.”

Closings & Delays

Look at the updated list of closings and delays before you head out the door.

Power Outages

Do not go near downed power lines, poles or damaged electrical equipment. Call 911 in an emergency.

Share Your Pictures & Videos

Share your weather-related pictures and videos with News 8. We may feature them on air and online. Upload them via the widget below or this link.