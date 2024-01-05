NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is gearing up for the season’s first plowable snowfall this weekend.
Expected Snowfall Totals
Storm Team 8 expects anywhere between 2 inches to a foot of snow to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, with higher amounts expected in northwest Connecticut.
Traffic Conditions
Check News 8’s Live Traffic Map to see traffic conditions across the state.
Drivers are urged to keep these safety reminders in mind:
- Give yourself extra time
- Slow down
- Keep your headlights on
- Don’t use cruise control
- Use winter tires
- Pack an emergency kit with essentials like blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight and a first-aid kit
“If you must travel this weekend during the storm, please remember to slow down, use caution and leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “When you see plow drivers out there working to clear the roads, please give them space and don’t crowd the plow.”
Closings & Delays
Look at the updated list of closings and delays before you head out the door.
Power Outages
Do not go near downed power lines, poles or damaged electrical equipment. Call 911 in an emergency.
- Eversource: Report an outage | View outage map
- United Illuminating: Report an outage | View outage map
- Norwich Public Utilities: Call 860-887-2555 to report an outage | View outage map
