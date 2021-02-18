Another snowstorm is a welcomed event for some businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons tells us that Greater Hartford has had nine snow events since October, each with 1 inch or more of snow.

This month, they feel never ending. But that’s not always a bad thing. Another storm this February, but for some it’s actually a welcomed event.

“All my friends laugh at me because I’m looking for devastation all the time,” said Joe Scarpantonio, owner, True Value Wethersfield.

Yet another snowstorm. For some, it’s getting weary.

“They tend to wear on you. Makes you look forward to spring that’s for sure,” said Todd Johnson, Manchester.

Flakes started falling across Greater Hartford after 4 a.m. Thursday. The state DOT pre-treated roads adding concern about the duration of the event. Snow will be stopping and starting well into Friday. And each time Connecticut gets slammed with winter weather, it’s good news for hardware shops like True Value in Wethersfield.

“People have been buying ice melt and shovels. Sleds have been going like crazy,” said Scarpantonio. “I have tons and tons of everything. Ice melt, shovels.”

“Picking up a couple things. Get the ice buildup. Nice ice dam will break it up and roof melt,” said Johnson.

Plow drivers waited eagerly for flakes to fall during dry morning hours.

“This is the first New England weather we’ve had in a while so I kind of like it,” said Kenneth Lacus, Wethersfield.

Hardware shops aren’t the only places getting slammed.

“If you have bad tires, you’re going to slide,” said John Bouchard, Manager, Star Tires Plus Wheels, Hartford.

Back to back storms reaping blessings at Star Tires Plus Wheels in Hartford.

“It’s been very busy. Absolutely,” said Bouchard.

The good news for those who can’t wait, spring is 30 days away.