Tips for staying safe while out on the ice

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Groton, there are some ponds where you can see water on the ice and you know it’s not safe.

But on the other end of town, there are ponds where the ice is solid enough to walk on. It can be a very tricky situation and you need to know what to look out for to make sure you don’t fall through the ice and you stay safe.

“The biggest thing if you fall through the ice is hypothermia is going to set in within five minutes. So you need to stay calm,” said Chief Ken Richards, Old Mystic Fire Department.

The chief says areas like this where water flows out of a lake or a pond or into it can be the most dangerous because that water is moving and the ice could be a lot thinner.