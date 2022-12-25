WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Three are dead following a two car collision on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford Sunday morning, according to police.

West Hartford Police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Medical aid was provided to the occupants of the vehicles, but despite lifesaving efforts, two occupants were pronounced dead on scene. The third occupant was transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The West Hartford Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating this accident. Simsbury Road, therefore, has been closed to traffic in both directions from Bloomfield Avenue to Mohegan Drive. Any motorists or pedestrians traveling through the area are asked to find alternate routes.

If any member of the public has information related to this investigation, please contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

News 8 will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom