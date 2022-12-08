WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has some exciting news for movie fans, another film is being shot in Connecticut, called “Skulleton.”

The thriller/horror movie is being filmed in West Hartford, and most recently they were on location at the town’s police department.

“It is really exciting for the town. It creates a lot of buzz. And then everybody in West Hartford wants to see the movie because they want to see the places that they recognize,” said Ronni Newton, who runs we-ha.com.

The film is being produced by Rob Simmons, a graduate of Hall High School. Skulleton stars Tyrese Gibson and Taryn Manning and is set to hit theaters by Halloween.