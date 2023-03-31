WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in West Hartford are looking to identify a man who pulled a gun at a middle school on Wednesday.

The West Hartford Police Department’s Detective Division is attempting to identify the man as well as the vehicle he was seen driving, which may be a 2006-2012 model of a Lincoln MKZ.

On Wednesday, March 29, Sedgewick Middle School in West Hartford, was hosting an open gym session for adults.

After a basketball game, a fight broke out in the gym, which led to the man seen on video, pulling out a firearm, according to the police.

All individuals evacuated from the gym and the suspect was seen running to his vehicle and leaving the school’s property, said police.

The West Hartford Police Department is asking if anyone has information or can identify the suspect or the license plate, to contact the West Hartford Detective Division at (860)-570-8870.