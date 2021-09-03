West Haven celebrating centennial with Labor Day weekend fireworks, concert

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of West Haven is continuing its centennial celebrations with a fireworks show and Doobie Brothers tribute concert this holiday weekend.

The fireworks for “They Will be Heard on the 3rd” will launch from Bradley Point at 8 p.m. Friday.

This fireworks display is happening Labor Day weekend instead of Fourth of July weekend to safely accommodate the number of people expected, organizers said.

Captain Thomas Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, from Kelsey Avenue to South Street, will be closed at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 10 p.m.

Attendees should keep these restrictions in mind:

All bags will be subject to search before entering the beach area

No coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the beach

No disorderly or obscene conduct will be tolerated

No open fires or cooking will be allowed on the beach

On Sept. 5, the West Haven Centennial Concert Series will present What a Fool Believes with “A Doobie Brothers Experience.” The two-hour show will take place at Old Grove Park at 7 p.m.

There will be food trucks at both events.