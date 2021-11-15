West Haven mayoral candidate files complaint over election results

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican candidate who lost the race for mayor of West Haven by 32 votes has officially filed a complaint in court, contesting the election.

In the complaint filed Monday, Barry Lee Cohen claims there were irregularities with the absentee ballots and votes cast by non-West Haven residents.

A total of 7,999 in-person votes were cast in West Haven’s mayoral race, with 3,865 for Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi and 3,937 for Cohen; 146 ballots were left blank, and 50 contained write-ins.

Rossi won the election, however, with the addition of 702 absentee ballots, with 393 for Rossi and 297 for Cohen; seven ballots were left blank, and five contained write-ins.

After a recount, Rossi secured 4,275 votes and Cohen had 4,243 votes, a margin of 32 votes.

Cohen wants the court to set aside the results and declare the absentee ballots void, and either declare him the winner or order a new special election.

Rossi, Republican Registrar of Voters Jo Ann Callegari, Democratic Registrar of Voters Sherri Lepper, Chief Moderator for the election George Chambrelli, and Head Moderator of Absentee Ballots for the election Catherine Conniff are all named in the complaint.