Woman accused of burning dog in West Haven due in court

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman accused of burning a dog in West Haven will be back in court on Tuesday.

Latrice Moody is facing several charges including animal cruelty. According to court documents, she and her boyfriend Maurice Jackson claim they were cremating the terrier, but police say they don’t believe that story.

Investigators say Jackson was caught on camera filling a gas container on the night the dog was set on fire.

