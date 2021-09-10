Westport Police arrest man after violating restraining order

WESTPORT, Conn., (WTNH)– Westport police arrested a 26-year-old Stamford resident after violating his restraining order on Wednesday.

On Sept. 8., officers responded to a call of a possible violation of a restraining order. The victim said that she has an active restraining order on the suspect, Leandy Perdomo, and Perdomo violated the order by contacting her on a social media app.

Police arrested and charged Perdomo with criminal violation of a restraining order. He was released after posting bail. He was arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Sept. 9.

